Online fraud: Two residents fall prey

Chandigarh: Two residents have been duped by cyber fraudsters. A woman resident of Sector 8 reported that an unidentified person siphoned off Rs 1 lakh from her bank account through online transactions. The other complaint, a woman residing in Sector 28, alleged that she was cheated out of Rs 29,984 by fraudsters on the pretext of upgrading her credit card limit. Separate cases have been registered at the cybercrime police station. TNS
Snatchers target Mohali man
Chandigarh: The police have arrested a youth for snatching a bag from a man on the Sector 46/47 road. Narinder Singh of Nayagaon had reported that three motorcycle-borne persons snatched a bag containing Rs 15,000 and documents from him. The police registered a case at the Sector 31 station. During investigation, they nabbed one of the accused, identified as Rakesh Kumar (22), a resident of Mataur village, Mohali. TNS
Cheating case registered
Chandigarh: The police have registered a cheating case on a complaint filed by Balraj Singh, an official of the Punjab State Board of Technical Education and Industrial Training, Sector 36, against the management of Bhagwati Professional Education Society, Mansa district, Punjab. The complainant had alleged that the management had submitted forged change of land use (CLU) certificate to get an NOC to open a pharmacy college. A case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station and an investigation initiated.
