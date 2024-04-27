Orders issued to curb illegal mining in district

Tribune News Service

Mohali, April 26

The administration has constituted sub-divisional-level teams in the district to prevent illegal mining and check stone crushers or screening plants, which would work on a roster basis from May to August.

Orders for checking illegal mining and stone crushers or screening plants have been issued to the teams. These teams would send a daily report on the checking of sand, gravel, stone crushers and illegal mining. The teams have also been asked to ensure that, while registering a case related to illegal mining, the number of the vehicle and the name of its owner are also included in the FIR.

