Panchkula admn constitutes team to prevent child marriages in district

Panchkula, May 4

The district administration constituted a team comprising officers of departments to prevent child marriages today. Deputy Commissioner Yash Garg said there is a high possibility of mass child marriages on Akshay Tritiya (May 10), which is a punishable offence. “This sort of marriages are considered illegal and will not be valid,” he added.

Non-bailable offence Marriage of a girl below 18 years of age and a boy below 21 years is a cognisable and non-bailable offence. Child marriage has an adverse effect on the health and nutrition of a child, and it also promotes harassment and exploitation. Such marriages eliminate opportunities for children’s education and economic empowerment. It also increases the maternal mortality rate. — Yash Garg, Panchkula Deputy Commissioner

Garg said the district has formed a team comprising Panchkula ACP, the Child Marriage Prohibition Officer, the District Elementary Education Officer, the Chairman of the Child Welfare Council and officials of the Labour Department to prevent child marriage on May 10.

He said those who perform, conduct, direct or abet any child marriage would be punished with rigorous imprisonment, which may extend up to two years, adding that they would also be liable to a fine, which may extend up to Rs 1 lakh.

He said people can share information about child marriages with the Child Marriage Prohibition Officer of the Women and Child Development Department or on helpline numbers (181, 112 and 1098). He added that the administration would initiate stern action against those found guilty.

