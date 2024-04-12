Mohali: Police arrest member of Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Mohali, April 11
The police have arrested a Lawrence Bishnoi and Dipu Banur gang member, Gurkirat Singh of Morinda. Police official said that they have recovered a country-made pistol and two live rounds from the possession of the suspect. The police had arrested a Zirakpur resident, Aman Kumar, under the Arms Act on March 4, and they said that after questioning, he informed them about Gurkirat.
DSP (city-1) Mohit Aggarwal said, “The duo of Gurpreet and Amarn used to supply illegal weapons in the area. The suspect, Gurpreet had previously been booked under the attempt to murder and Arms Act cases at the Ropar police station in 2012.”
