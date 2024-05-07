Police recover body of child from Ghaggar

Panchkula, May 6
The body of a newborn baby was recovered from the Ghaggar River on Monday. Police officials said the boy, about two to three days old, was recovered from the river, adding that he had already died.
Police officials from the Sector 21 post said they received information regarding the child between 10.30 am and 11 am. They added that the boy had already died when a police team reached the spot.
A police official said, “It is not known where the boy was thrown into the river from.”
The police at Sector 5 station have registered a case under Section 318 (secretly burying or otherwise disposing of the dead body of a child, whether such child dies before, after, or during its birth) of the Indian Penal Code. Police officials said they have started investigating the matter.
