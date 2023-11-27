Protesters pitch tents at Sector 5 in Panchkula

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 26

Though in scant numbers, farmers, who reached Sector 5 here for a three-day sit-in today, lambasted the Centre for its failure to implement their demands of minimum support price for all crops, debt relief and others.

Around 600 farmers and farm labourers reached the protest site on a nation-wide protest call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM). They pitched their tents on the ground behind the HAFED corporate office. They have brought along food supplies and bedding for the three-day protest. More than 20 farmer unions under the SKM’s banner will take out a march to Chandigarh to register their protest with the Central Government.

Amarjit Singh Mohri of the BKU Shaheed Bhagat Singh said, “We are expecting the arrival of a huge number of farmers. Union leaders and workers across the state have started moving towards Panchkula,” he said. Amarjit Singh alleged that the Central Government was bent upon serving the interests of corporate houses. “The Central Government’s acts are aimed at grabbing farmers’ lands and handing them over to companies. They waive corporate loans but fail to write off the small loans of farmers,” he said.

He said the farmers were able to reach the protest site without any obstructions.

Police serve notices on farmer leaders

Baldev Singh, president, BKU (Rattan Singh Mann), said the presidents of various farmer groups were served notices by the police a day prior to the protest. “Police personnel reached our homes. They served notices stating that we would be responsible for any law and order incident associated with the protest. But we are sitting here holding a peaceful protest. We will announce tomorrow’s plans during the gathering in the morning hours.”

