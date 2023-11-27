 Protesters pitch tents at Sector 5 in Panchkula : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Protesters pitch tents at Sector 5 in Panchkula

Protesters pitch tents at Sector 5 in Panchkula

Protesters pitch tents at Sector 5 in Panchkula

Farmers raise slogans at Sector 5, Panchkula. NITIN MITTAL



Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 26

Though in scant numbers, farmers, who reached Sector 5 here for a three-day sit-in today, lambasted the Centre for its failure to implement their demands of minimum support price for all crops, debt relief and others.

Around 600 farmers and farm labourers reached the protest site on a nation-wide protest call given by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM). They pitched their tents on the ground behind the HAFED corporate office. They have brought along food supplies and bedding for the three-day protest. More than 20 farmer unions under the SKM’s banner will take out a march to Chandigarh to register their protest with the Central Government.

Amarjit Singh Mohri of the BKU Shaheed Bhagat Singh said, “We are expecting the arrival of a huge number of farmers. Union leaders and workers across the state have started moving towards Panchkula,” he said. Amarjit Singh alleged that the Central Government was bent upon serving the interests of corporate houses. “The Central Government’s acts are aimed at grabbing farmers’ lands and handing them over to companies. They waive corporate loans but fail to write off the small loans of farmers,” he said.

He said the farmers were able to reach the protest site without any obstructions.

Police serve notices on farmer leaders

Baldev Singh, president, BKU (Rattan Singh Mann), said the presidents of various farmer groups were served notices by the police a day prior to the protest. “Police personnel reached our homes. They served notices stating that we would be responsible for any law and order incident associated with the protest. But we are sitting here holding a peaceful protest. We will announce tomorrow’s plans during the gathering in the morning hours.”

#Agriculture #Minimum Support Price MSP #Panchkula


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

2
Diaspora

‘We Are All Gurmit Kaur’: Sikh community fights for elderly woman facing deportation from UK

3
India

Video: India pacer Mohammed Shami rescues road accident victim in Uttarakhand's Nainital

4
Comment

Ode to Glancy Medical College

5
India

Mann ki Baat: PM Modi questions practice of 'big families' organising weddings abroad

6
Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical boring begins, rescue shaft reaches 20 metres on first day

7
Chandigarh

Farmers' protest to hit traffic in Mohali

8
Punjab

3 snatch luxury car at gunpoint in Amritsar, open fire at police when intercepted in Mohali

9
Comment Touchstones

Lots to ponder about

10
India

Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical drilling begins, machine for sideways drilling expected to reach during night

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Vertical boring begins, rescue shaft reaches 20 metres on first day

As the drilling progresses, 700-mm wide pipes are being inse...

Israeli PM Netanyahu enters Gaza Strip, vows to continue the fight ‘until the end’

Israeli PM Netanyahu enters Gaza Strip, vows to continue the fight ‘until the end’

‘We have three goals in this war: eliminate Hamas, return al...

Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids

Step up surveillance: Centre to states amid rise in respiratory illness among Chinese kids

Union Health Secretary writes to states and UTs; advises to ...

China says surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens

China says surge in respiratory illnesses is caused by flu and other known pathogens

Country’s health ministry calls on local authorities to open...

SKM’s 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

SKM's 3-day protest: Farmers gather near Mohali-Chandigarh border to take part in stir

Punjab and Chandigarh Police beef up security near Mohali-Ch...


Cities

View All

Police conduct search operations in Maqboolpura area flats in Amritsar

Police conduct search operations in Maqboolpura area flats in Amritsar

Doctor couple robbed of car at gunpoint near KD Hospital in Amritsar

Robber who made failed bid to loot worker held

Farmers block road in Mohali

Farmers block road in Mohali

3 carjackers escape after Mohali shootout

High Pro-BNP values indicate mortality in acute heart failure cases: PGI study

Ex-Chandigarh mayors form forum

Open House: Should Chandigarh remove capping on the registration of non-electric two-wheelers?

Head constable hurt in hit-&-run

Head constable hurt in hit-&-run

‘Duped’ by travel agent, Jalandhar resident ends his life

‘Duped’ by travel agent, Jalandhar resident ends his life

Gangster in police net

Clash between Nihangs, police: Gurdwara Ber Sahib sees dip in footfall ahead of Gurpurb

Nagar kirtan taken out to mark Guru Nanak’s birth anniv

Commuters to shell out more at Ladhowal toll plaza

Architectural design approved, city railway station to get ~529-cr revamp by Aug 2025

Architectural design approved, city railway station to get Rs 529-cr revamp by Aug 2025

Encroachments on green belts of Sarabha Nagar, Model Town Extension: NGT forms joint committee

National conference on neurophysiology

Carpeting work begins on Pakhowal Road ROB

Fog leads to pile-up in Khanna

Punjabi University, Patiala, develops techniques to recognise facial expressions

Punjabi University, Patiala, develops techniques to recognise facial expressions

Play by Jodhpur group marks Day 11 of National Theatre Festival in Patiala

Farm fire cases below 100 for 2 days in a row