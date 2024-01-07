PSPCL teams unearth 59 cases of electricity theft in Mohali

Tribune News Service

Mohali, January 6

Power officials unearthed 59 cases of theft of electricity in Jagatpura, Amb Sahib Colony and Guru Nanak Colony here today.

Taranjeet Singh, Senior Executive Engineer, Operation Divison (Special), Mohali, said they had been receiving complaints regarding theft of power at the three places under technical subdivision-3 (Sohana) for the past sometime.

PSPCL teams from Mohali conducted checking and detected 59 cases of power theft. Wires being used for theft were removed and seized. The teams enquired from area residents regarding theft of electricity and came to know that three persons, namely Nonu, Deep and Sanjay Mantri, were collecting monthly amount illegally from residents for the supply of electricity.

A letter has been written to the SHO, Sohana police station, for registration of a case against those persons.

Taranjeet said more checkings would be conducted in the future to prevent the theft of electricity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Mohali #PSPCL