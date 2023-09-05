PU POLLS: Student groups tap into social media to connect with voters

Tribune News Service

Naina Mishra

Chandigarh, September 4

With restrictions in place for open house and car rallies on the campus, student groups contesting the upcoming elections at Panjab University and its affiliated colleges have taken to social media for a parallel campaign.

NSUI supporters take out a rally on the last day of campaigning at Panjab University in Chandigarh on Monday. TRIBUNE PHOTO: RAVI KUMAR

Traditionally, student elections on the campus have been characterised by rallies, meetings, display of poll material and in-person interactions. This year, the candidates have shifted their strategy to engage with tech-savvy students. Social media, once a supplement to traditional campaigning, has now become a significant way of canvassing where candidates can freely engage with students.

Supporters cheer for their candidate. Tribune photo: Vicky

A group was recently found wooing voters through a social media post captioned “party hard, vote harder”. Besides wooing voters with promises and offering sops, candidates and their supporters have also engaged in mudslinging on social media, with allegations and counter-allegations flying thick and fast. A post is going viral in which a group called out one of its rivals as “red flag”.

Another new addition to the campaign is podcast interviews where candidates address doubts and concerns of students. The Student Organisation of India (SOI) of GGDSD College, Sector 32, has uploaded videos of podcast on its social media account where candidates can be seen clearing their stance on key student issues.

Poll campaign material litter the campus at Khalsa College, Sector 26, Chandigarh, on Monday. Tribune photo: Vicky

Similarly, the ABVP unit of Panjab University has uploaded videos of a rally held on the campus to garner more support. The caption reads, “All the way, ABVP all the way”. Each group has a separate team of students for handling social media accounts and actively promoting the groups in the run up to the elections.

Campaign videos, memes, and infographics have flooded the home page of students as candidates vie for their attention. The online activity is only going to intensify and remain buzzing till the polling process gets over.

Tension on campus amid slogan war

Tense moments witnessed at PU amid a slogan-war between activists of the CYSS, ABVP and SOI at the University Institute of Engineering & Technology

Department with highest number of voters witnessed three-hour-long faceoff between candidates and supporters of rival parties

Tension was defused after police personnel deployed at the campus intervened and told students to leave the venue

While most student unions focused on girls' hostels on the last day of canvassing, boys' hotels wore a deserted look

Curtains came down on vibrant colours of canvassing. With just one day left for the polls, parties will now put in last-minute efforts to lure the voters

The security staff seize liquor bottles from cars entering the university campus.

#Panjab University Chandigarh #Social Media