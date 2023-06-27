Rain throws normal life out of gear

Tribune News Service

Mohali, June 26

The roads of Mohali, Kharar, Zirakpur and Nayagaon remained submerged in knee-deep water for hours as rain lashed the region early in the morning.

The drains alongside the Kharar-Landran road from Kharar to Chappar Chiri were choked with rainwater and sewage.

Residents and road users said the drain on the left side of the road from Kharar to Chappar Chiri was choked and water spilled onto the road, causing inconvenience to commuters and pedestrians.

Two girls wade through the waterlogged Kharar-Landran road after rain on Monday. Vicky

Residents of housing societies were seen wading through the rainwater and entering their complexes with wet shoes in their hands.

Two-wheeler riders had a tough time driving on potholed roads in Mohali and Kharar. The entrance to Shivalik City, a housing society, had turned into a pool of muddy water.

A waterlogged VIP road in Zirakpur on Monday. Tribune photo

“It was the season’s first rain and normal life was thrown out of gear,” said Vaishali Kaishtha, a resident of Sunny Enclave, Kharar.

In the Sunny Enclave market, parking lots were filled with rainwater. Shopkeepers said most of their morning time was spent in cleaning and mopping their business space. “We did little business in the morning as showers kept people indoors,” they said.

Harjeet Singh, a food delivery boy, said, “There was no work possible in such a heavy rain. It was only after rain slowed down that the delivery boys hit the roads.”

Meanwhile, long traffic jams were seen on Zirakpur roads as vehicles crawled on the waterlogged roads.