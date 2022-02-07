RBU to hold 'Genius Hunt' contest

Mohali, February 6
Rayat Bahra University has decided to organise a competition for the hunt of super brain and genius among students of Class X to Class XII of all schools across the country. University Vice-Chancellor Parvinder Singh said here today that the test would be in English medium only and there was no entry fee for registration.
The cash prize of Rs 1 lakh will be awarded to the winner of “National Genius Hunt” award in addition to the admission offer at RBU under 100 per cent tuition fee waiver category. The second and third prize would be of Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 cash in addition to admission offer at RBU under 100 per cent tuition fee waiver category
The 4th to 10th prize would comprise of Rs 10,000 cash each in addition to admission offer at RBU under 50 per cent tuition fee waiver category. Top 10 students who score the highest marks will qualify for a cash award. —
