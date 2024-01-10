 Row over building violations: Chandigarh to withdraw notice to golf club, High Court told : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Chandigarh
  • Row over building violations: Chandigarh to withdraw notice to golf club, High Court told

Row over building violations: Chandigarh to withdraw notice to golf club, High Court told

Row over building violations: Chandigarh to withdraw notice to golf club, High Court told

The portion of a Chandigarh Golf Club building which was razed.



Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, January 9

Less than a month after a show-cause notice was issued to Chandigarh Golf Club, the UT Administration has told the Punjab and Haryana High Court that the authorities have resolved to withdraw the same as it suffered from certain inadvertent/accidental omissions.

As the matter came up for hearing before the Division Bench of Justice Arun Palli and Justice Vikram Aggarwal, UT counsel Aman Bahri submitted that the petitioner-club was afforded an opportunity of hearing on January 9 regarding the impugned show-cause notices dated December 22, 2023, and December 29, 2023, concerning certain building violations/deviations. The Bench observed the counsel “as always” fairly submitted the club in the given circumstances would be at liberty to submit its response within three weeks from today, after which it would be heard and necessary orders, if required, would be passed in accordance with law. “In the wake of this, senior counsel for the petitioner submits that nothing substantive survives in the petition, as the same is rendered infructuous in terms of the statement made by counsel for the respondent-UT. Accordingly, the petition stands disposed of as having been rendered infructuous,” the Bench observed.

The petitioner was represented by senior advocates Anand Chhibbar, Amit Jhanji, Chetan Mittal and Randeep S Rai, with counsel Vaibhav Sahni, Dr Eliza, Ateevraj Sandhu, Kunal Mulwani, Daksh Uppal, Rubina Virmani and Arjun Singh Rai. Earlier during the proceedings, Bahri submitted on instructions from UT Deputy Commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh that the show-cause notice dated December 18, 2023, was suffering from certain inadvertent/accidental omissions. The Bench was also told that an order dated December 29, 2023, was passed by the UT Estate Officer in an apparent breach of the principles of natural justice and would also be deemed to have been withdrawn. But he added the petitioner-club would be served with a fresh show-cause notice by the competent authority. The petitioner, in that event, would be afforded due opportunity to submit response and also a hearing before the passing of any fresh orders by the Administration in accordance with law

In response, counsel for the petitioner submitted that a project regarding the construction of seven residential huts near ninth fairway at the club had since been dropped. The Bench was also told that action in sync with the recommendations of a joint security committee had been initiated. Further, a part of the cantilever, constructed as per the approved building plan falling within 10 m buffer range had also been demolished. As such, substantively no litigation survived between the parties.

“In case there still exists any dispute, without prejudice to the rights and interests of the petitioner and the specific stand set out in the petition, every possible endeavor shall be made by the petitioner to resolve the same amicably with the Administration,” it was added.

Made amends as per regulations

  • The Bench was informed that the construction carried out in accordance with latest building plans approved in June 2023, did not violate any regulations
  • The golf club actively cooperated with the UT Administration and addressed security concerns
  • Moreover, it voluntarily demolished a section of the cantilever, even though it had got sanction for it
Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh High Court rejects plea of DGP Kundu, Kangra SP to recall transfer orders as fallout of businessman Nishant controversy case

2
India

Bengaluru AI start-up CEO kills 4-year-old son in Goa hotel, arrested while fleeing to Karnataka with body in bag

3
Business

India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 crore luxury flats in Gurugram in just 72 hours

4
Trending

‘Suchana Seth was not happy…’: Blood-stained cloths and fake address, know how AI start-up CEO’s crime came to light

5
Punjab

Video: In broad daylight, '200 rounds' fired at Zira councillor’s house during wedding in Punjab's Ferozepur; police probe drug smuggling rivalry

6
World

Facing backlash from Indians, Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu urges China to send more tourists

7
Punjab

Around 15 Punjab Congress leaders stay away from meeting called by Devender Yadav; resent party ‘not reining in’ Navjot Sidhu

8
Haryana

Cold wave in region to abate after 24 hours, dry weather to prevail with some morning fog

9
Haryana

2 Delhi Police officers die as their car collides with truck in Haryana's Sonepat

10
India

Non-Muslim Indian delegation makes historic visit to Medina, Smriti Irani leads it

Don't Miss

View All
India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 cr luxury flats in Gurugram in just 73 hours
Business

India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 crore luxury flats in Gurugram in just 72 hours

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer thread
Amritsar

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer kite thread

11.94 lakh passports issued in state last year
Punjab

11.94 lakh passports issued in Punjab last year

Stray cattle menace reaches airport, officials ‘unmoved’
Chandigarh

Stray cattle menace reaches Mohali airport, officials ‘unmoved’

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C
Chandigarh

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season
J & K

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year
J & K

Gulmarg Gondola ferried over a million tourists, earned Rs 108 crore revenue last year

Top News

Muizzu turns to China for tourists, faces ire at home

Muizzu turns to China for tourists, faces ire at home

India our 911 call, says former Maldivian defence minister

PM holds roadshow with UAE Prez ahead of ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ summit

PM holds roadshow with UAE Prez ahead of ‘Vibrant Gujarat’ summit

Historic first: Non-Muslim Indian team visits Medina

Historic first: Non-Muslim Indian team visits Medina

Smriti, another delegate tour holy city without hijab

Plastic bottle can have 3.7L toxic particles

Plastic bottle can have 3.7L toxic particles

Nanoplastics in bottles pose a health risk, says US study

Start-up CEO kills her 4-yr-old son in Goa, held

Start-up CEO kills her 4-yr-old son in Goa, held


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC razes parts of 5 illegal under-construction hotels

Amritsar MC razes parts of 5 illegal under-construction hotels

Cops conduct cordon & search operation in Amritsar, rural areas

High Court issues notice to Punjab govt on delay in holding municipal corporation polls

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer kite thread

DSP’s plea on turning approver in drugs case to come up on January 23 in Tarn Taran court

Chandigarh may have mayor-in-council, own MC Act; councillors pass resolution

Chandigarh may have mayor-in-council, own MC Act; councillors pass resolution

‘Roads in bad shape’: Opposition slams Mayor

10.5°C, Chandigarh sees coldest January day in 8 years

Year after nod, rooftop solar plants hang fire

GMCH begins minimally invasive heart surgeries, to train medicos

Capital battles big chill as maximum temperature drops to 13.4°C

Capital battles big chill as maximum temperature drops to 13.4°C

Minor’s sexual assault: Officer’s daughter, son get anticipatory bail

Top court upholds cap on number of visits by prisoners’ kin, advocates

Congress to join protest against Municipal Corporation of Delhi today

Gopal Rai approves Rs 250 crore projects for Delhi villages

48 houses searched in Qazi Mandi locality

48 houses searched in Qazi Mandi locality

Jalandhar DSP murder case: Blood-stained clothes of auto driver found near his house

‘Funds embezzled’: Centre seeks probe into Jalandhar Smart City ‘scam’

Congress not questioning AAP in Sukhpal Khaira case: Sunil Jakhar

Punjab Government committed to resolving issues of NRIs: Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

Ahead of NGT hearing, 2nd phase of Sidhwan Canal cleaning begins in Ludhiana

Ahead of NGT hearing, 2nd phase of Sidhwan Canal cleaning begins in Ludhiana

Ludhiana District shivers as mercury plummets to 7.4°C

Central Pollution Control Board seeks more time to report Giaspura gas leak cause

Make water sample report public, demand Mangat village residents

4 buildings sealed in Ludhiana

Sale of market’s parking land snowballs into political issue

Sale of market’s parking land snowballs into political issue

16 held after search ops in Patiala, 14 cases registered

Staffers go on strike for restoration of OPS

Punjab cagers secure place in pre-quarterfinals of national games

Central schemes should reach all at grassroots, says Khanna