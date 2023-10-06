Sec 33 market mishap: Contractor, tenant held, released on bail

Chandigarh, October 5
A day after a worker died and two were injured when two booths collapsed during renovation work at Sector 33, the police have arrested the tenant and the contractor. They were released on bail later.
The police said three persons, including GS Sidhu, booth owner; Surender Singh, alias Gourav, contractor; and Aayush, tenant; have been booked.
A case under Sections 336 (act endangering life personal safety of others), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at the Sector 34 police station.
Police officials said Surender and Aayush were arrested and later released on bail.
A café was to be built by combining the two properties. While a worker was drilling the wall near the staircase, the roof collapsed trapping all workers.
The victim, Manchan Kumar, was killed.
