Shanties destroyed in fire at Kharak Mangoli, probe on

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, April 26

More than five domestic gas cylinders burst in a fire that raged at Kharak Mangoli on Friday afternoon. The fire burned several shanties to the ground and damaged numerous two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and household items. No loss of life was reported.

Dwellers look for their belongings at Kharak Mangoli in Old Panchkula after the fire on Friday. Tribune photo: Ravi Kumar

The incident occurred during the afternoon hours on Friday. Fire officials said they received the information at 12.50 pm, adding that five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the flames. They said that due to the blast in cylinders, the fire had spread to numerous shanties in a short time, adding that the shanties, which were in close proximity, caught fire in an instant.

Second fire incident in two weeks Two weeks ago, on April 14, a fire in the Phase 1 Industrial Area burnt the city’s horticulture waste collected at an open site.

Fire tenders made over 100 rounds to douse the fire that raged on for about 36 hours. The administration is yet to conclude the reason behind the fire.

SDM Gaurav Chauhan said the administration was holding talks with the NDRF to work out plans in order to take precautionary measures against such incidents in the future. He said the administration has started lifting the horticulture waste from the site and would make alternate provisions for it.

Fire Operator Sardul said residents reported the loss of items including two and three-wheelers, cash kept at their houses, gas cylinders, and other household items. They added that the fire has also left some families without homes.

Residents claimed short-circuit led to the fire.

Meanwhile, area MLA and Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta reached the spot to take stock of the situation. He met the victim families and assured assistance through the district administration.

Gupta instructed the Panchkula SDM, Gaurav Chauhan, to ensure the district administration makes arrangements for food and accommodation for the affected families. He said the district administration would also form a committee to identify the root cause of the fire and assess the damage caused.

SDH Chauhan said, “We have made provisions for food and water for the affected families.”

Former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Chander Mohan also reached the site. He urged the state government and the district administration to provide proper assistance to the families affected by the incident. He appealed to the government to compensate the families appropriately.

