Shishu Niketan, Mohali

A power-packed cultural extravaganza marked the Junior Annual Day Function at the school. A series of mesmerising performances by classes 3 to 5 included Ganesh Vandana, mime act, a beautiful fusion of retro to metro followed by Ramayana, qawwali and English play. An act wherein children depicted the Pulwama attack was appreciated by all. A prize distribution ceremony followed where all achievers were awarded and acknowledged. The event concluded with enthralling giddha and bhangra performances.

Satluj Public School, Panchkula

The school has started its three-day annual function. The programme started with an electrifying toe-tapping welcome dance “Dancing through the Doors of Delight” by the tiny tots of LKG and UKG. This was followed by a humorous and jovial “The Jolly Jester Jamboree” , “A Pink-tastic Journey,” inspired by the ever-popular Barbie and Ken, “The Power Rangers- The Great Defenders”, “Unveiling Tribal Mysteries Through Dance” depicting the rich history of Africa and “Beyond Boundaries- The Ultimate Mix” portraying the rich Indian culture. Scholars were awarded in academic as well as non-academic areas.

Amravati Vidyalaya, Panchkula

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar flagged off a “Run for Unity “organised by the school. The CM not only motivated students on the occasion, but also gave a speech highlighting the role of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the country’s struggle for freedom and political integration. The event began from Trident Hills and concluded at Amravati Vidyalaya, Amravati Enclave. More than 5,000 students from various schools of Panchkula participated in the event. As part of the cultural show, a patriotic song and Haryanvi dance were performed by senior girl students of the school.

AKSIPS-45, Chandigarh

Students of classes 7 to 9 were taken on an educational trip to Kurukshetra. The students had a great experience of learning and exploring the history of various places such as Brahma Sarovar, one of the largest manmade lakes, Jyotisar, Kalpana Chawla Planetarium, Krishna Museum and Panorama Science Centre.

Lawrance School, Mohali

The ‘Sports Day’ of junior wing students was held at the school. The students of KG, pre-nursery and nursery classes took part in events, including bucket race, water pouring, hurdle race, lemon-spoon race, relay races, beanbag races and net climbing. A pack-your-bag race and hoopla race added to the excitement. Energetic bhangra performances by tiny tots enthralled the audience.

St Kabir Public School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated its golden jubilee with a presentation, ‘Kahe Kabir’. The event was attended by the school chairman and founder JP Singh, registrar Santosh Kapur, director Preetmala Bakshi and administrator Gurpreet Bakshi. The event saw the unveiling of the Golden Jubilee logo. ‘Kahe Kabir’ was a tale of a group of students who discovered an ancient board game that transports them to a fantastical realm.

