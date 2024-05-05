SPARC project worth Rs 77 lakh to UIPS, PU

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

Dr Anurag Kuhad, Assistant Professor of Pharmacology, University Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences (UIPS), and Coordinator, International Affairs under Dean International Students, Panjab University, received the MHRD Scheme for Promotion of Academic & Research Collaboration (SPARC).

Under the scheme, a grant worth Rs 77 lakh will be sanctioned to him as the Indian Principal Investigator (PI) along with Prof Andrew J Lawrence, Director, Florey Institute of Neuroscience (University of Melbourne), as Foreign PI. The Indian Co-PIs will be Prof Anil Kumar, Chairperson, UIPS, and Dr Ranjana Bhandari, Assistant Professor, UIPS.

The team will initiating international collaboration for project entitled “Unravelling the Difference in Reward Circuitary between Austistic & Normal Addicts”.

