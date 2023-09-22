St Xavier’s High School, Panchkula

The White Hall of the school turned into a majestic ‘fairy land’ as students paid a hearty tribute to school founder Andrew J Gosain on the occasion of 36th Founder’s Day.

Guru Harkrishan Public, Dera Bassi

To sensitise students to importance of road safety, an awareness programme was organised. Mohali traffic education incharge Janak Raj made students aware of road safety rules in an interesting way.

St Xavier’s, Sector 44-C, Chandigarh

The students and staff of the school celebrated the 41st Founders’ Day with great enthusiasm. The grand celebrations included an array of events.

AKSIPS-65, Chandigarh

The school, in collaboration with Kores Pvt Ltd, organised a clay-modelling workshop for teachers to help them learn about sculpting. It was a creative session and enjoyed thoroughly by the teachers.

St Joseph’s, Chandigarh

As many as 77 units were collected during a blood donation camp organised by the school in association with the Department of Transfusion Medicine, PGI, Chandigarh.

PML SD Public School, Chandigarh

Principal Monica Sharma has been feted with Top School Educator Award by Principal Connect’s “Shaping Tomorrow” initiative.

#Dera Bassi #Panchkula