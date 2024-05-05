Tewari assures law on shared registration of properties in city

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 4

Senior Congress leader and INDIA candidate for Chandigarh parliamentary constituency Manish Tewari today assured that the alliance government would bring in an ordinance or law on the issue of shared registration of properties in Chandigarh.

Reacting to the demands of several residents, Tewari said it was unfortunate the BJP government had not watched the interests of the residents and did not defend the case properly in the Supreme Court.

The former union minister said the Chandigarh administration appeared to have shrugged off its responsibility to address the genuine issues related to the transfer of shares, which has not been disallowed by the Supreme Court.

Tewari said: “There is always a procedure and a way out to seek redressal in cases one feels that the court orders and judgments need to be reviewed.”

He said unfortunately the BJP establishment chose not to pursue the matter leaving tens of thousands of residents of the city in lurch. He assured that the INDIA government will seek legal remedy to resolve the issue.

New joinings in Cong

Chandigarh Congress got further strengthened when former Deputy Mayor Manjit Singh Chauhan, who also remained councillor from Ward no. 29, Palsora rejoined the party in the presence of Chandigarh Pradesh Congress chief HS Lucky.

Earlier, Darshan Garg, who had remained senior Deputy Mayor, had joined the campaign of India alliance candidate Manish Tewari.

Other major joinings today included Mandeep Singh, who had contested the last Municipal Corporation elections from ward no 29 as BSP candidate and secured 600 votes, also joined the Congress along with hundreds of his supporters.

BSP Chandigarh vice president Shimla Devi along with her supporters also joined the party. All of them expressed their commitment towards the Congress and said they were impressed by the clean image of Tewari and Lucky.

