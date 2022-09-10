Tribune employees donate blood to observe founder Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia's death anniversary

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 9

The Tribune Employees Union organised a blood donation camp to observe the death anniversary of the founder of The Tribune Trust, Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, on the office premises here today.

As many as 80 units of blood were donated by employees of The Tribune at the camp, organised in collaboration with the Department of Transfusion Medicine, PGI.

President of The Tribune Trust NN Vohra, in a letter, appreciated the role of the union for the unique initiative in the memory of The Tribune Trust founder. The camp was inaugurated by Gurbachan Jagat, Trustee of The Tribune Trust.

Speaking on the occasion, Jagat applauded the efforts of the union in organising the blood donation camp, saying it was a unique service to society. He also exhorted the employees to go in for organ donation.

Vinay Verma, General Manager, The Tribune Trust; Rajesh Ramachandran, Editor-in-Chief, The Tribune Group of Publications; Swaraj Bir Singh, Editor, Punjabi Tribune; Naresh Kaushal, Editor, Dainik Tribune; and Vandana Saxena, Principal, The Tribune School; were also present.

