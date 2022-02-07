Tried best to bring prosperity to Mohali, says Balbir Sidhu

Tribune News Service

Mohali, February 6

Sitting MLA and Congress candidate Balbir Singh Sidhu received a shot in the arm as members of the Christian community in Mohali announced support to him in the upcoming Punjab elections.

Emanaul Nahar, Chairman, Punjab Minority Commission, along with around dozen pastors from different churches of Mohali, including Anil Roy, president Churches Association, expressed faith in Sidhu’s leadership while announcing their support to him.

Speaking on the occasion, Nahar said under Sidhu’s leadership, Mohali was moving fast on development track and it was imperative to ensure his continuation as the MLA so as to keep the pace intact.

‘Covid stalled some development projects’ In the past five years, we have tried to solve all problems. Had Covid not stalled things for almost a year, the picture of development in Mohali would have been even better. We would have been able to complete more development projects. —Balbir Sidhu, Congrress MLA & Party candidate for Mohali seat

Expressing gratitude to Christian representatives, the Congress candidate said, “During my last three terms as MLA, I have tried all in my power to bring prosperity and development in Mohali. I will work with the same passion and dedication for the betterment of Mohali, if elected again.”

The legislator said, “In the past five years, we have tried to solve all problems. Had Covid not stalled the things for almost a year, the picture of development in Mohali would have been even better. We would have been able to complete more development projects.”