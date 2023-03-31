Two Bambiha gang members nabbed

Chandigarh, March 30
Two members of the Davinder Bambiha gang have been nabbed by the Operations Cell of the UT police with weapons. A team, led by Inspector Amanjot Singh, arrested the suspects, identified as Sahil, alias Mukul Rana (26), of Kharar; and Jimmy Bansal (29), a resident of Burail village, Sector 45.
The police said a pistol and eight cartridges were recovered from Sahil, who was arrested at Sector 17 on March 28. He was produced before the court that remanded him in three-day police custody.
During interrogation, Sahil revealed that he had given a countrymade pistol and two cartridges to Jimmy. Subsequently, Jimmy was also arrested. The arrests were made as part of the ongoing crackdown on the Bambiha gang, who have been accused of extorting money from businessmen, hotel and club owners, liquor contractors, developers and others. A case was registered on March 12 after the arrest of five members of the gang.
The police said the gang was being operated by Lucky Patial and his associates — Prince Kurali, at present residing in Canada, and Lalli, who is living in Malaysia.
Jimmy had been booked by the Chandigarh police in a case of robbery in 2014.
