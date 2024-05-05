Two held with pistol, 5 rounds

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 4

The police arrested two SUV-borne youths and recovered a country-made pistol and five live rounds from them in Kharar. The suspects, identified as Karnal residents Bunty and Ajay Kandola, both aged 26, have been booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act at the City Kharar police station.

CIA Mohali incharge Harminder Singh said an arms case was earlier registered against the duo at the City Karnal police station on February 27.

