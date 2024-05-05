Two held with pistol, 5 rounds

Mohali, May 4
The police arrested two SUV-borne youths and recovered a country-made pistol and five live rounds from them in Kharar. The suspects, identified as Karnal residents Bunty and Ajay Kandola, both aged 26, have been booked under relevant sections of the Arms Act at the City Kharar police station.
CIA Mohali incharge Harminder Singh said an arms case was earlier registered against the duo at the City Karnal police station on February 27.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not xenophobic, we’re open, welcoming: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Counters Joe Biden’s barb, says India’s GDP growth at 7%
Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops
Day after 3 arrests, S Jaishankar terms such incidents their...
INDIA VOTES 2024: After Surat & Indore no-show, Congress’s Puri nominee exits Lok Sabha race, cites lack of funds
MP nominee shouldn’t have withdrawn, says former Speaker Sum...