Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat

Tribune News Service

Dushyant Singh Pundir

Chandigarh, May 5

With the onset of summer, the UT Forests and Wildlife Department has taken several measures to protect exotic birds from scorching heat at the Chandigarh Bird Park. Among other steps, the department has installed water foggers to keep the birds cool.

Debendra Dalai, Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, says water foggers have been installed inside enclosures to provide respite to the birds from heat. “The mist decreases the temperature inside the enclosures of flying birds,” he says.

Black swan family expands Dept of Forest and Wildlife carried out successful breeding of a pair of exotic black swans, natives of Australia. Debendra Dalai, Chief Conservator of Forests, says it is an expensive and rare bird

A pair of chicks was born after successful hatching of eggs. This is the second successful breeding of the bird at the park, he says, adding chicks born during the first breeding have grown up

Nest-like wooden structures have been built and thatched canopies created so that birds can take shelter during day time. Also, shade nets have been placed atop aviaries to bring down the temperature inside enclosures, he says, adding water coolers have been installed to beat the heat. For the comfort of visitors, the department is providing umbrellas to protect them against the sun. The facility is available free of cost, he says.

The department has developed the park at Nagar Van at the rear of Sukhna Lake to raise awareness among public about bird conservation.

These aviaries have been created for exotic birds commonly bred in India. The enclosures have been planned in such a way that birds, apart from having a free flight and nesting in the natural habitat, stay at the aviary and visitors are able to walk past them.

The park’s lush green spaces are covered by terrestrial plants, ferns, shrubs, bushes, aquatic plants, trees and creepers to provide each bird environment suited to its unique needs. Herbs, shrubs and trees have been planted to suit their natural habitat.

The park is spread over 6.5 acres. It has a flying height of 58 feet and nearly 200x150 feet of ground area each for terrestrial and aquatic birds. The facility has got two small aviaries and two walk-through aviaries.

In the initial phase, the park has nearly 550 exotic birds of 48 species. The aviary has separate enclosures for aquatic and terrestrial birds. Apart from allowing free flight, the birds are provided with natural habitat for nesting and breeding.