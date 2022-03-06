Will take up issues of residents with govt, NHAI: Haryana Speaker

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, March 5

Haryana Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta today said he would take up the matter of providing free passage to residents living within 5 km radius of the Jaloli toll plaza with the state government and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

Gupta’s statement came after a delegation of residents met him at the PWD Rest House in Sector 1. It was also requested that those living in 5-10 km radius of the toll plaza should be given concession in the monthly pass. At present, residents have to shell out Rs285 for a monthly pass in a radius of 10 km.

Gupta assured the delegation to take up their demands with the state government and the NHAI.

A delegation of the local unit of the Congress had recently met Deputy Commissioner Mahavir Kaushik and submitted a memorandum addressed to Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari over shifting the Naggal toll plaza on the Panchkula-Yamunanagar highway.

Congress workers stated that the toll plaza fell in the area of the Panchkula Municipal Corporation, which was a violation of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. The party demanded that either the toll plaza should be relocated or the nearby residents should be given a free passage through it.