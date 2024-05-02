Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, win basketball tourney

Tribune News Service

Mohali, May 1

The girls’ basketball team of Yadavindra Public School, Mohali, won the Lady Honoria Basketball Tournament organised by Lawerence School, Sanawar in Himachal Pradesh.

In the final, the Mohali outfit posted a 57-26 win over Welham Girls School, Dehradun. Nanki Sehdave was declared best player of the final, while Samaira Singh was named overall best player of the tournament.

Earlier, in the league stage, YPS girls defeated the same team 45-26 as Ananya Gupta scored maximum points. Thereafter, the Mohali team defeated the hosts 38-25 as Samaira gathered maximum points, followed by another 36-17 win over Vidya Devi Jindal School, Hisar.

Ananya again displayed a good show and bagged maximum points for the side. In semifinals, YPS Mohali defeated Pinegrove School 46-14 and Nimar remained the main player for the title winners.

