Youth arrested with knife

Chandigarh: The police have arrested a resident of Sector 25 with a knife. The police said the suspect, identified as Abhishek, alias Abhi (24), was arrested near the Panjab University campus in Sector 25. A case under the Arms Act has been registered at the Sector 11 police station. TNS

Three attacked outside club

Chandigarh: Three persons were attacked outside a club in Sector 9. According to the police, the complainant, Pawan Deep, a resident of Sector 35, alleged that Sourabh Aneja, owner of “Pipe and Barrel”, Vedant, Ajit Singh and others assaulted him and his friends near the club on the night of March 27. Complainant and his friends, Hanvir Singh and Anand Khanna, sustained injuries and were admitted to the Government Multi-Speciality Hospital (GMSH), Sector 16. The police have registered a case under Sections 323, 325, 341, 506 and 34 of the IPC at the Sector 3 police station. TNS

Body found in Zirakpur

Mohali: An unidentified body of a middle-aged man was found on a road near Maya Garden Magnesia, Zirakpur, on Friday. The police took the body and kept it in the mortuary of Dera Bassi Civil Hospital.

33-year-old man dies by suicide

Zirakpur: A 33-year-old man died by suicide in the shanties near Vrindavan Garden Society on Friday. The victim, Surjan Lal, a native of Hardoi, was self-employed. The police have handed over the body to the kin after the postmortem in Dera Bassi Civil Hospital.

Gagan scores a brace

Chandigarh: Gagan strike twice as Sandhu Football Club recorded a 2-0 win over Maruti Football Club, during the ongoing Chandigarh Men’s Football League, at the Sector 46 Sports Complex. Striker Gagan netted the opening goal in the 4th minute, followed by another in the 15th minute.

Karandeep 13th in Indian Open

Chandigarh: Local lad Karandeep Kochhar finished 13th with a total of 8-under 280, during the Hero Indian Open, at the DLF Golf & Country Club. Kochhar ended the final round with a score of 69 and ended tied 13th with five other golfers. In the opening round, he started as the best placed Indian, along with two other Indian golfers—Aman Raj and Omparkash Chauhan. The trio had scored 4-under to claim the joint 14th position.

