Youth dies in mishap, truck driver arrested

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, February 12

A truck driver has been arrested for allegedly causing the death of a 22-year-old youth from Chandigarh in a mishap on the Shimla highway here on Thursday evening.

The suspect has been identified as Pushpinder, alias Chhote Lal (25), of Etah in UP.

The victim, identified as Shiv Bahadur, who worked as a recovery crane helper, along with the driver of the vehicle, had gone to tow a vehicle near Mallah in Pinjore when the rashly driven truck hit them. The truck, bearing a Delhi registration number, first collided with a police motorcycle and then crashed into the recovery crane.

The victim, who sustained serious head injuries in the accident, was taken to the Sub-Divisional Hospital in Kalka where doctors declared him brought dead.

The truck driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind. The police later arrested him at Parwanoo in Himachal Pradesh.

On a complaint of the recovery crane driver, a case was registered at the Pinjore police station. —