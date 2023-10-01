Zirakpur residents to get rid of traffic jams at Dhakoli rly crossing

Tribune News Service

Mohali, September 23

To get Zirakpur residents rid of traffic logjams at the Dhakoli railway crossing, the ongoing efforts of the district administration today bore fruit with the submission of a detailed project report (DPR) to the Railway authorities.

Punjab to bear half the cost State will bear half of the construction expenses

The UT authorities to be approached for land acquisition process for paving way for the Baltana railway underbridge

Giving details after holding a review meeting with the Railway authorities, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Urban Development) and Zirakpur Municipal Council (MC) Executive Officer Ravneet Singh at her office on Saturday, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aashika Jain expressed hope that the first condition of pre-tendering process had been met with the submission of the DPR.

She said the DPR submitted to the railway Authorities would be placed at the MC General House meeting by the Executive Officer (EO) to get it approved for the state’s share of construction expenses.

The proposed railway underbridge (RUB) at Dhakoli crossing is need of the hour to remove traffic bottlenecks on the Kalka-Ambala T point in Zirakpur.

She said the DPR had pegged the estimated cost of the RUB construction at Rs 13.70 crore of which the state had to bear a share of 50 per cent.

The DC asked the ADC and the EO to complete the formalities related to General House as early as possible.

She also asked the Railway officials present at the meeting to expedite the process of the DPR approval from their higher-ups so that the long lasting problem of the area could be resolved in a time-bound manner. The DC further said that another RUB in Zirakpur’s Baltana would also be constructed by approaching the UT Authorities for land acquisition.

She said the proposed RUB would be at the tendering stage after the completion of the land acquisition process.

She asked ADC Damanjit Singh Mann, present at the meeting, to get in touch with the UT authorities to speed up the land acquisition process.

