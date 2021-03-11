From The Tribune Archives

Independence heralds a new dawn for India

After bringing out the historic edition dated August 15, 1947, The Tribune had to suspend publication for several weeks as the Partition forced the newspaper to become a refugee itself. The Tribune had no option but to leave its Lahore home, where it had been founded by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia in 1881. After a gap of 40 days, publication was resumed with the September 25 edition from the daily’s new abode, Simla.

Independence heralds a new dawn for India

Milestone: Nehru delivered the famous ‘Tryst with destiny’ speech during the Constituent Assembly’s midnight session. (August 15, 1947)

NEW DELHI, AUG 14: Great enthusiasm and scenes which could hardly be forgotten were witnessed when the Constituent Assembly held its midnight session for the assumption of power. Members attended in full strength. The hall was brilliantly flood-lit and the empty panels of the portraits on the walls were covered with bright national flags. All the members were in dhoti-kurta or achkans.

While the members exchanged cordial compliments, crowds streamed to the vicinity of the Council Hall where arrangements had been made for them to hear the leaders’ speeches, carried by loudspeakers.

There were traffic jams in Parliament Street and other main roads leading to the Council long before the House met at 11 p.m.

At 11, the President, Dr Rajendra Prasad, dressed in white khadi, took the chair. There was a hushed silence and members took their seats.

The galleries above were crowded, while on either side of the President sat members of the Diplomatic Corps with their wives and members of the Government, who will be sworn in tomorrow morning.

The lobbies of the House were crammed with distinguished visitors and a battery of cameramen moved about. The House proceedings were filmed. Mrs Sucheta Kripalani and Mrs Nandita Kripalani sang Vande Mataram. The House members and the visitors stood to attention.

The Constituent Assembly held an hour-and-a-quarter-long session tonight at which it passed Pandit Nehru’s resolution prescribing the oath. All the members took the oath, as prescribed in the resolution, after which Dr Rajendra Prasad and Pandit Nehru left for the Viceroy’s House.

Over 50,000 people proudly cheered Pandit Nehru as he, along with Dr Prasad, left the Council Hall for the Government House.

As the clock chimed twelve, conches blew and thunderous cries of “Mahatma Gandhi ki jai” greeted the birth of freedom.

“Long years ago, we made a tryst with destiny, and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge, not wholly or in full measure, but very substantially,” declared India’s Premier, Pandit Nehru. “At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom. A moment comes, which comes but rarely in history, when we step out from the old to new, when an age ends, and when the soul of a nation, long suppressed, finds utterance...,” he said.

Mountbatten addresses Pak Constituent Assembly

KARACHI: Amidst unprecedented scenes of splendour and colour in this festive capital city of the new dominion, the Viceroy, Lord Louis Mountbatten, addressed this morning the Constituent Assembly of the Pakistan Dominion, the fifth largest dominion in the world with 70 million inhabitants, on the eve of its attaining complete freedom.

With numerous jewelled war declarations and orders glittering under the flashlights, Lord Mountbatten, who was in his Admiral’s uniform, delivered his historic speech lasting 15 minutes in a dignified and measured tone.

Quaid-i-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah, President of the Constituent Assembly, led the Viceroy on his arrival to the throne placed along with his presidential chair. His Excellency Sir Claude Auchinleck, Commander-in-Chief of India, Hon’ble Pamela Mountbatten and Begum Liaquat Ali Khan occupied the front row in the distinguished gallery, while Lady Mountbatten and Miss Fatima Jinnah sat together in the next row near the viceregal throne.

Lord Mountbatten, in the course of his address, said: “I have a message from His Majesty the King to deliver to you today. This is His Majesty’s message: ‘I send you my greetings and warmest wishes on this great occasion when the new Dominion of Pakistan is about to take its place in the British Commonwealth of Nations. In thus achieving your independence by agreement, you have set an example to all freedom-loving people throughout the world.’”

Lord Mountbatten further said: “The birth of Pakistan is an event in history. We, who are part of history, and are helping to make it, are not well placed even if we wished to moralise on the event and survey the sequence of the past that led to it. History seems sometimes to move with the infinite slowness of a glacier, and sometimes to run forward in a current. Just now, in this part of the world, our united efforts have melted the ice and removed some impediments. I would like to express my tribute to Mr Jinnah. Our close personal contact, and the mutual trust and understanding that have grown out of it, are, I feel, the best of omens for future good relations. He has my sincere good wishes as your Governor-General.”

His Excellency was loudly cheered when he resumed his seat at the conclusion of the address.

Standing erect and dignified, Mr Jinnah replied in a measured voice. He said: “Your Excellency, I thank His Majesty the King on behalf of the Pakistan Constituent Assembly and myself for his gracious message. I know great responsibilities lie ahead. I naturally reciprocate his sentiments and we really appreciate his assurance of sympathy and support.”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

AFT directs Controller General of Defence Accounts to review pay of all officers fixed after 6th Pay Commission

2
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala’s father alleges 'close friends' involved in singer's murder, ‘will reveal names soon’

3
Nation

In ongoing battle, Devas files petition in US against Finance Minister Sitharaman, ED officials

4
Trending

Watch: Woman saves son in the nick of time from a giant cobra; video goes viral

5
Business

Ace stock market investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala dies at 62

6
Nation

Imran Khan plays S Jaishankar’s video at Lahore rally; lauds India for not bowing to US pressure on buying Russian oil

7
Nation obituary

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala: From pocket money-investor to mega-billionaire

8
Punjab

Dr Avnish Kumar gets additional charge of Vice-Chancellor, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences

9
Lifestyle

The nation has made rapid progress in 75 years of independence. Celebs share what they consider the biggest milestone...

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann watches ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, says it speaks of mutual brotherhood

Don't Miss

View All
Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition
Amritsar 75 YEARS PARTITION

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition

Turning obstacles into opportunities
Punjab

Turning obstacles into opportunities

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony
Punjab

Freedom fighter who died while seeking communal harmony

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda
Punjab

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers
Punjab 75 Years of Partiiton

This mosque has Hindu, Sikh caretakers

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi
Haryana

Sister of martyred jawan waited for his call on Rakhi

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together
Trending

42-year-old mother, 24-year-old son clear Kerala Public Service Commission exam together

Students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought
Himachal

Mandi village students crossing swollen rivulet on way to school; footbridge sought

Top News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on I-Day

Independence Day Live Updates | India is mother of democracy, diversity is its strength: PM Modi

Modi also greeted people on the occasion.

PM Modi pays tribute to victims of Partition, applauds grit of survivors

PM Modi pays tribute to victims of Partition, applauds grit of survivors

Congress questions PM Modi’s intent

Congress questions PM Modi's intent behind 'Partition Horrors Remembrance Day'

Accuses him of 'using the most traumatic historical events a...

President: We’ve shown potential of democracy

President Droupadi Murmu: We’ve shown potential of democracy

'World has seen a new India rising, more so after the Covid ...

Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for ops in J&K

Kirti Chakra, 9 Shaurya Chakras for operations in J&K

2 IAF pilots awarded for Afghanistan mission

Cities

View All

DCP, SSP (Vigilance) to be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

DCP, SSP (Vigilance) to be awarded Police Medal for Meritorious Service

1992 fake encounter: Hope convicted Punjab cops will be given exemplary punishment, say families

Poet's book on Indo-Pak friendship released

Farmers protest 5% GST on food items

Plaque in Bhulair martyrs’ memory at Golden Temple reminds pain of Partition

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Rawalpindi landlords were forced to sell tea in Bathinda

Teej event organisers booked for 'refusing' food to Dalit girls in Bathinda village

Bathinda: DGP holds meet with top cops of five districts

Patriotic fervour sweeps city

Patriotic fervour sweeps Chandigarh

Two youths returning from Night Food Street attacked in Chandigarh

Rain lashes Chandigarh, commuters hassled

Zirakpur roads waterlogged after rain

Man dies, 92 new Covid cases in Chandigarh

World Punjabi Organisation takes out march

World Punjabi Organisation takes out march in Delhi

Delhi BJP leader among six booked for taking out Tiranga Yatra during VIP carcade rehearsal

Yamuna recedes below danger mark in Delhi; CM urges people to avoid river banks

Delhi reports 5th monkeypox case

Nearly 6K head of cattle infected, but vaccine eludes many villages

Nearly 6K head of cattle infected, but vaccine eludes many villages

Unhappy with raids, bizmen meet MLAs

Traffic police issue advisory for I-Day

BJP organises peace march on Partition

Mithapur welcomes its heroes

3K cops, 1,100 cameras to keep strict vigil in Ludhiana district

3K cops, 1,100 cameras to keep strict vigil in Ludhiana district

Dugri residents face water crisis

PUNBUS contractual staff begin 3-day strike

Owe my life to Muslim couple, says writer Dr Kewal Dheer

Two youths shot at in Ludhiana

Mahatma’s ‘adopted daughter’ from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

Mahatma Gandhi's 'adopted daughter' from Patiala who risked her life to stop riots

Patiala bank heist: 11 days after minor walked away with Rs 35L, cops recover Rs 33.5L

Now, ED demands details of Punjabi varsity's UGC scholarship funds 'scam'

District to get five mohalla clinics in first phase

MC uses waste products to decorate roundabouts