16 trains running late due to fog; Delhi air quality in ‘very poor’ category

New Delhi, January 9
Delhi and its adjoining areas woke up to a cold and foggy morning on Tuesday with a minimum temperature of 7.9 degrees Celsius, one notch above the seasonal average, and some areas witnessing a surprise drizzle, according to India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The IMD predicted that the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 17 degrees Celsius on Tuesday and there would be a partly cloudy sky.
The city recorded lowest visibility of 500 m at Safdarjung at 8 am. while Palam recorded 300 m at 5 am.
The weather forecast department said the city witnessed a shallow fog.
According to Indian Railways, 16 trains were running late by hours due to fog and cold wave.
The air quality continued to remain in the 'very poor' category at several stations across the city.
