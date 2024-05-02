AAP, Congress meet to discuss INDIA strategy

New Delhi, May 1
A meeting between AAP and the Congress under the banner of the INDIA Alliance Co-ordination Committee was held on Tuesday.
The conclave was marked by strategic discussions on future poll campaigns. Representing AAP were national general secretary (organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak and MLA Durgesh Pathak. From the Congress side, Delhi Congress in-charge Deepak Babaria and interim president Devendra Yadav were present.
Pathak said, “We met to initiate election campaign coordination at the grassroots level. We have created a system in which we will cooperate in campaigning for each other and contest the elections together. This will be implemented first at the Lok Sabha level, and then coordination will extend to the Assembly level.”
He emphasised that the paramount concern facing the country today is to safeguard its democracy. “We need to collaborate to protect the country from the dictatorship of the Modi government. That is why both parties are ready and united,” he added.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
On Supreme Court order, Election Commission tells CEOs to secure symbol units for 45 days after results
Poll panel wants necessary storage infrastructure in place t...