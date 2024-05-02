AAP, Congress meet to discuss INDIA strategy

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 1

A meeting between AAP and the Congress under the banner of the INDIA Alliance Co-ordination Committee was held on Tuesday.

The conclave was marked by strategic discussions on future poll campaigns. Representing AAP were national general secretary (organisation) and Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak and MLA Durgesh Pathak. From the Congress side, Delhi Congress in-charge Deepak Babaria and interim president Devendra Yadav were present.

Pathak said, “We met to initiate election campaign coordination at the grassroots level. We have created a system in which we will cooperate in campaigning for each other and contest the elections together. This will be implemented first at the Lok Sabha level, and then coordination will extend to the Assembly level.”

He emphasised that the paramount concern facing the country today is to safeguard its democracy. “We need to collaborate to protect the country from the dictatorship of the Modi government. That is why both parties are ready and united,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Rajya Sabha