AAP huddle at Kejriwal’s residence: Bhagwant Mann, Sunita Kejriwal among top brass attend

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 10

Ahead of the Supreme Court taking up Arvind Kejriwal’s plea against a Delhi high court order holding his ED arrest in the liquor scam case valid, top AAP brass got into a huddle at the chief minister’s residence to strategise on the next course of action.

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Kejriwal’s wife Sunita, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh were present.

Delhi ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj and Gopal Rai and AAP leader Jasmine Shah also attended.

The party will deliberate on Lok Sabha strategy in Kejriwal’s absence and is likely to assign roles for campaign.

The leaders will also plan their campaign line at the meeting.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Bhagwant Mann #Lok Sabha #Supreme Court