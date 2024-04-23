AAP welcomes court’s order

New Delhi, April 22
The AAP on Monday welcomed a Delhi court’s order directing AIIMS to constitute a medical board with diabetes specialist to examine Arvind Kejriwal’s health issues. Cabinet ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi said the court order to constitute a medical board of specialist doctors to examine the Chief Minister had proved that there was no diabetologist in Tihar Jail so far.
Bharadwaj said, “Kejriwal has been in jail for about 22 days. He has been expressing concerns for many days about his increasing sugar levels, and there is no diabetes specialist available in the jail. I believe this is a positive development and validates his previous claims...”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Congress nominee's ‘Constitution forced on Goa’ remarks invite PM’s ire; BJP files complaint
A defiant Fernandes says he is ready for a debate on his con...
'My mother's mangalsutra was sacrificed for this country'; Priyanka Gandhi's blistering attack on PM
Priyanka was referring to Modi's allegations that the Congre...
Excise policy case: Arvind Kejriwal, Kavitha to remain in jail as Delhi court extends their judicial custody till May 7
They were produced before the court through video conference...
Misleading advertisements: Supreme Court turns heat on IMA; poses questions on alleged unethical conduct of its members
A Bench led by Justice Hima Kohli expands scope of hearing a...
Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi building on ‘M’ factor, is low voter turnout in Phase 1 the reason?
Attacking the Congress using the ‘M’—manifesto, ‘mangalsutra...