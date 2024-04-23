AAP welcomes court’s order

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 22

The AAP on Monday welcomed a Delhi court’s order directing AIIMS to constitute a medical board with diabetes specialist to examine Arvind Kejriwal’s health issues. Cabinet ministers Saurabh Bharadwaj and Atishi said the court order to constitute a medical board of specialist doctors to examine the Chief Minister had proved that there was no diabetologist in Tihar Jail so far.

Bharadwaj said, “Kejriwal has been in jail for about 22 days. He has been expressing concerns for many days about his increasing sugar levels, and there is no diabetes specialist available in the jail. I believe this is a positive development and validates his previous claims...”

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#AIIMS #Arvind Kejriwal