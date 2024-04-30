Annoyed by ‘close proximity’ to wife, husband kills friend

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 29

The Delhi Police arrested a person on Sunday for allegedly killing his friend with brick and slashing his throat with a glass. The accused was allegedly annoyed by his friend’s close proximity to his wife.

On Saturday, the police had received information that an unidentified man’s body was lying on the roof of Old Lajpat Rai Market opposite to Red Fort.

An officer said it found a bottle of whiskey and three disposable glasses near the body. It also found a piece of brick with blood and strands of hair near the deceased. The police had registered a case under Section 302 of the IPC.

The deceased has been identified as Manoj Kumar Gupta (28) and the accused as Gulab Jha, alias Munna (39), both residents of Sonia Vihar.

DCP Manoj Kumar Meena said, “Initially, Jha made all efforts to misguide the interrogation teams. However, sustained interrogation and analysis of his call detail records (CDR) along with technical investigation revealed that the deceased used to frequently talk to the accused’s wife.” He said, “Later, when the accused was confronted with the CDR findings, he confessed to the crime.”

The DCP said the accused disclosed that although the deceased was his friend, he was annoyed that the victim frequently contacted his wife.

“Enraged with the act of his friend, he invited the deceased for a drink. They had a heated argument on the issue of unequal sharing of money of drinks and he threatened his deceased friend to stay away from his wife. It turned into a scuffle and he hit the deceased with a broken brick that was lying nearby,” he added.

