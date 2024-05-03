Attendance remains low in schools after hoax bomb threat

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 2

Following hoax bomb threats via email to over 80 schools, causing widespread panic among parents and students, attendance remained lower than usual on Thursday. The Delhi Police registered a case against unidentified perpetrators in this matter.

While most schools resumed normal operations on Thursday, student attendance remained low even in institutions unaffected by the threat. Principals took proactive measures, reviewing evacuation plans and coordinating with authorities for mock drills and awareness activities.

Despite sending their children to school, parents remained apprehensive, citing ongoing exams and mixed feelings about security.

Amidst the atmosphere of fear, the Delhi Police urged the public to disregard false claims circulating on WhatsApp and emphasised the importance of remaining calm and vigilant. Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa addressed concerns regarding circulating audio messages alleging the discovery of bombs in some schools, clarifying that these messages were false and urging people to refrain from spreading misinformation. The police confirmed that no suspicious items were found during their search, and officials reiterated that it was indeed a hoax email incident.

FIR: Senders’ intention was to create panic

The intention of the bomb hoax emails received by nearly 200 Delhi schools was to “create mass panic and disturb public order”, the Delhi Police says in an FIR registered by its Special Cell. According to an official source, who has access to the FIR, at least 125 bomb threat calls were received from different schools from 5.47 am to 2.13 pm on Wednesday. The person said after receiving the calls, PCR vehicles were rushed to schools, and district police, BDS, MAC, Special Cell and Crime Control Room, DDMA, NDRF, Fire CATS and several other agencies were alerted. Movement of these units to the schools “resulted in massive inconvenience”, read a part of the FIR, according to the source.

