Delhi Police arrests Neeraj Bawana gang’s member from Gurugram

PTI

New Delhi, November 24

The Delhi Police has arrested a member of the Neeraj Bawana gang from Gurugram, officials said on Friday.

Police said that the accused, identified as Praveen (45), was previously involved in 18 criminal cases, including extortion, attempt to murder, robbery, and the Arms Act and is a ‘bail jumper’.

“The accused is an active member of the Neeraj Bawana gang and was looking to take revenge from the rival Ashok Pradhan gang on the instructions of Bawana, who is lodged in Tihar jail. The accused was arranging logistics and firearms for other gang members too,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Special Cell) Alok Kumar said.

The officer said that there was information about his movements, and his location was traced near the Gurugram railway station.

“A team of the Special Cell had arrested him on November 21. He along with his associates had committed a robbery in a house in Delhi in 2020 and was arrested. He was later granted interim bail by the trial court, but he did not surrender after that and jumped the bail,” said the DCP Alok Kumar.

