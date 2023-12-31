Delhi Police beef up security in border areas ahead of New Year

PTI

New Delhi, December 30

The Delhi Police has intensified security arrangements and increased deployments in the border areas for New Year’s celebrations in the national capital, officials said on Saturday.

Section 144 in Noida today, tomorrow The Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Saturday announced imposition of measures under Section 144 of the CrPC on December 31 and January 1, preventing unlawful assembly of five or more persons in Noida and Greater Noida.

“We want everyone to welcome the new year with great zeal, but no one will be allowed to breach the law,” they asserted.

The officials said more than 10,000 police personnel are expected to be on the ground to rein in hooliganism and traffic violations.

“Additional pickets, barricades and personnel — including paramilitary deployment — will be made at the borders to tackle nuisance by people from adjoining states,” a senior police officer said.

Delhi shares borders with Haryana and Uttar Padesh and lies close to Rajasthan. A large number of people from these three states arrive in the national capital for New Year’s celebrations.

“The traffic police has already chalked out a plan to combat motorcycle stunts and drunken driving. Additional forces from different police stations will be deployed to help the traffic police,” said the officer.

The police will work in two shifts and SHOs have been ordered to be on the road to maintain law and order on New Year’s Eve. “We have prepared two shifts for deployment. The first will start from 5 pm and run till midnight. The second one will be from midnight to 6 am,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey has said.

No exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station after 9 pm

Commuters would not be allowed to exit Rajiv Chowk metro station after 9 pm on New Year's Eve to prevent overcrowding as advised by the police authorities, said Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation, in a statement.

However, the entry of passengers into the station will be allowed till the departure of the last train from the station on December 31. Also, services on the rest of the metro network will continue to remain available as per the regular timetable.