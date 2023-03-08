Jal Board blames 'illegal' mining in Haryana for dip in Yamuna's water level

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 7

Delhi Jal Board Vice-Chairman Saurabh Bhardwaj today blamed “illegal” mining along the Yamuna in Haryana for water crises in the Capital.

He made the comments while carrying out an inspection at the Wazirabad Water Treatment Plant (WTP). Bhardwaj said the water level in the Yamuna had declined substantially. Such decline was usually witnessed in April and May, he added.

“The key factor for the decrease in water level is not rising temperatures, but rampant illegal sand mining along the Yamuna in Haryana. Large pits dug up by sand mafia has slowed down the flow of water in Yamuna. Illegal mining is rampant in Yamuna Nagar district of Haryana,” Bhardwaj said.

He added that the water level of Yamuna near Wazirabad Barrage had suddenly gone down to 671.7 feet in February. “The normal level of Yamuna River at Wazirabad Barrage should be 674.5 feet during this period. The depth of Yamuna should be 3.5 feet but presently it is even less than 1 foot,” he said.

Bhardwaj also blamed Haryana for polluting the river. “The water in the Yamuna reaching Delhi gets polluted by two drains coming from Haryana,” he said.

Water treatment plants of Wazirabad and Chandrawal have been affected due to the decrease in water level in the Yamuna. “The Wazirabad plant produces 131 millions of gallon per day (MGD) of water. But the production has decreased to 82.69 MGD. Similarly, the Chandrawal plant, which has a capacity of 100 MGD, is producing only 78 MGD,” said Bhardwaj.