 Lok Sabha poll: Sunita Kejriwal to campaign for AAP, hold roadshow in East Delhi

  • Delhi
  • Lok Sabha poll: Sunita Kejriwal to campaign for AAP, hold roadshow in East Delhi

Lok Sabha poll: Sunita Kejriwal to campaign for AAP, hold roadshow in East Delhi

Lok Sabha poll: Sunita Kejriwal to campaign for AAP, hold roadshow in East Delhi

Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal will campaign for the party in the Lok Sabha elections. - File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 26

Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal will campaign for the party in the Lok Sabha elections.

Sunita Kejriwal will campaign for the party in Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat and Haryana. She will begin her campaign with a roadshow in East Delhi constituency on Saturday. This will be her first public rally in the national capital.

BJP accuses CM of nepotism

  • Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri slammed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and accused him of breaking promises and resorting to nepotism.
  • Criticising the CM for allegedly launching his wife into the political arena, he said, “Kejriwal is ensuring that if he has to resign, his wife will take the position.”

Delhi will go to polls in the second last phase of the LS elections on May 25. The party announced on Friday that the campaign will kick off with a grand roadshow in East Delhi, followed by another one in West Delhi.

The AAP, which is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Congress in Delhi, has fielded its candidates in East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and New Delhi seats. The Congress has fielded its candidates in North East Delhi, North West Delhi and Chandni Chowk seats.

The party has fielded a Dalit candidate — Kuldeep Kumar — from East Delhi seat, while former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra, who joined the AAP in 2022, will contest from the in West Delhi seat.

Senior AAP leader Atishi said the BJP’s move of arresting Arvind Kejriwal has backfired, as people across the nation are rallying in his support and are poised to respond with votes. She said, “The common people are protesting against the arrest of the Delhi CM and the dictatorship of PM Modi.”

