Lok Sabha poll: Sunita Kejriwal to campaign for AAP, hold roadshow in East Delhi

New Delhi, April 26
Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal’s wife Sunita Kejriwal will campaign for the party in the Lok Sabha elections.
Sunita Kejriwal will campaign for the party in Delhi, Punjab, Gujarat and Haryana. She will begin her campaign with a roadshow in East Delhi constituency on Saturday. This will be her first public rally in the national capital.
BJP accuses CM of nepotism
- Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri slammed Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and accused him of breaking promises and resorting to nepotism.
- Criticising the CM for allegedly launching his wife into the political arena, he said, “Kejriwal is ensuring that if he has to resign, his wife will take the position.”
Delhi will go to polls in the second last phase of the LS elections on May 25. The party announced on Friday that the campaign will kick off with a grand roadshow in East Delhi, followed by another one in West Delhi.
The AAP, which is contesting the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with the Congress in Delhi, has fielded its candidates in East Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and New Delhi seats. The Congress has fielded its candidates in North East Delhi, North West Delhi and Chandni Chowk seats.
The party has fielded a Dalit candidate — Kuldeep Kumar — from East Delhi seat, while former Congress MP Mahabal Mishra, who joined the AAP in 2022, will contest from the in West Delhi seat.
Senior AAP leader Atishi said the BJP’s move of arresting Arvind Kejriwal has backfired, as people across the nation are rallying in his support and are poised to respond with votes. She said, “The common people are protesting against the arrest of the Delhi CM and the dictatorship of PM Modi.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur
The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) cam...
63% voting in 2nd phase, highest 79.46% in Tripura
Jammu sees 71.91% turnout | Lowest 54.85% in UP
SC’s thumbs up to EVMs, junks PILs seeking return of paper ballot system
Rejects demand for verifying 100% votes with VVPAT slips
Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Lookout circular issued against younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Anmol Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the firing and ...