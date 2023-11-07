Odd-even car scheme to be back in Delhi a day after Diwali; air quality still ‘severe’

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 6

The air quality in the national Capital showed a slight improvement on Monday despite continuing to be in the ‘severe’ category after recording an AQI above 400 even as the Delhi Government announced that the odd-even car rationing scheme would be enforced from November 13 to 20.

2 Haze-fuelled car crashes kill nine As haze continues to make driving risky in Punjab, nine persons have been killed in two car-truck collisions in the last two days in Moga.

Also, the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences put out a 72-hour forecast suggesting a further improvement in the air quality over the next two days. Delhi’s AQI was the worst at 4 pm and was recorded at 421, lower than the peak of 463 yesterday. Aimed to combat air pollution, the car rationing scheme would come into force for eight days a day after Diwali, said an official. Under the scheme, cars with odd registration numbers would be allowed to ply only on odd dates (November 13, 15, 17 and 19) and those with even numbers on even dates (November 14, 16, 18 and 20).

The details of the odd-even scheme, including exemptions, would be worked out in consultation with the Transport Department and traffic police, said Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai. A decision extending the scheme beyond November 20 would be taken after assessing the pollution levels, he said.

The most stringent restrictions mandated under the fourth and final stage of the Centre’s air pollution control plan for Delhi-NCR, called the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), were implemented on Sunday. Under the GRAP stage-IV, all construction activities and the entry of trucks not complying with latest engine emission norms remains banned.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has, meanwhile, issued directives to the chief secretaries of states where the air quality had been categorised as severe, very poor or poor.

