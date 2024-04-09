One year on, murder accused held from Maharashtra

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 8

The Delhi Police have arrested a 61-year-old man, who was wanted for allegedly murdering his wife a year ago, from Maharashtra’s Kohlapur, officials said on Monday.

The incident occurred in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area on April 29 last year, when the accused, Jitendra, purportedly threw acid at his wife due to suspicions of her having an extramarital affair, the police said.

DCP (Crime) Amit Goel said that an FIR under Section 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc) was initially filed at the Jahangirpuri police station. But as the victim succumbed to her injuries during treatment, a murder charge was subsequently added against the accused.

“Jitendra had been evading the authorities since the incident, constantly changing his location across different states,” he added.

The police struggled to track him as he refrained from using a mobile phone and altered his appearance to avoid detection, all the while finding employment at various religious establishments. A reward of Rs 25,000 was offered on information leading to Jitendra’s arrest.

“Our team received information regarding the accused’s whereabouts in Maharashtra. On April 2, he was arrested from Kohlapur,” the official said.

