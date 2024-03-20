Sector 9 green belt exemplifies Faridabad’s neglected parks

GREEN belts and mini parks in many parts of the city have become victims of poor upkeep. The green belt adjacent to the shopping centre in Sector 9 is a prime example of this neglect, as it has been left in a shabby and filthy condition. Littered with waste, it has also fallen prey to encroachment by vendors. Failure to ensure proper upkeep has rendered the purpose of having a green belt ineffective. The authorities must pay attention to this matter. RS Chauhan, Faridabad

Novel way to upkeep roads

IT is indeed a significant development that the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is embracing modern technology by transitioning from traditional methods to an artificial intelligence-based solution for the monitoring and maintenance of roads. This shift marks a forward-thinking approach by the authority, recognising the potential of AI in improving efficiency and effectiveness in urban infrastructure management. Subhash C Taneja, Gurugram

