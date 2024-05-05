Theft suspect flees custody, nabbed again

PTI

New Delhi, May 4

A man, who was arrested by the Rajouri Garden police in an alleged case of theft, escaped from police custody after breaking the iron bars of the lockup, an officer said.

He was arrested in a case of theft last week and was kept in a lockup in the Special Staff Office located near the Rajouri Garden police station.

An officer said the staff immediately informed their seniors after he was found missing. The suspect, identified as Deepak RDX, was later nabbed from the same area, they said on Friday. A case has been registered against him at the Rajouri Garden police station.

#Rajouri