Theft suspect flees custody, nabbed again

New Delhi, May 4
A man, who was arrested by the Rajouri Garden police in an alleged case of theft, escaped from police custody after breaking the iron bars of the lockup, an officer said.
He was arrested in a case of theft last week and was kept in a lockup in the Special Staff Office located near the Rajouri Garden police station.
An officer said the staff immediately informed their seniors after he was found missing. The suspect, identified as Deepak RDX, was later nabbed from the same area, they said on Friday. A case has been registered against him at the Rajouri Garden police station.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not xenophobic, we’re open, welcoming: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
Counters Joe Biden’s barb, says India’s GDP growth at 7%
Hardeep Singh Nijjar killing: Probing Indian officials too, say Canadian cops
Day after 3 arrests, S Jaishankar terms such incidents their...
INDIA VOTES 2024: After Surat & Indore no-show, Congress’s Puri nominee exits Lok Sabha race, cites lack of funds
MP nominee shouldn’t have withdrawn, says former Speaker Sum...