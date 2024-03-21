Two killed, one injured in building collapse in North East Delhi’s Kabir Nagar

New Delhi, March 21
Two persons were killed and one was critically injured after a building collapsed in the Welcome area of North East Delhi in the wee hours of Thursday.
Police said that a call was received around 2:16 am regarding the collapse of a two-storey building at Kabir Nagar, Welcome.
According to preliminary inquiry, while the first floor was vacant, the ground floor was being used for cutting jeans. "Three workers who were trapped under the debris were taken out and rushed to GTB Hospital, where two of them were declared dead. The third worker is critical and is undergoing treatment at the hospital," said an official.
Police said that the owner of the building has been identified as Shahid and efforts are on to trace him. “Legal action will be taken in the matter. Further investigation is under way.” they said.
The deceased have been identified as Arshad (30) and Tauhid (20), both residents of Kabir Nagar. Rehan (22), who is currently undergoing treatment, is also a resident of Kabir Nagar.
