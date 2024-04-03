Will not let Atishi escape: BJP's Virendra Sachdeva on legal notice to AAP leader over ED arrest threat claims

ANI

New Delhi, April 3

Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) media head Pravin Shankar Kapoor has sent a legal notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi over her claims that the BJP had approached her through a "very close" person to join the party or else she would face arrests by the Directorate of Enforcement (ED).

Speaking at a press conference, Delhi BJP chief Virendraa Sachdeva said that Atishi is bound to provide evidence and she will not be allowed to "escape".

"We've given a legal notice to her (Delhi Minister Atishi) to provide evidence. We will not let her escape. This time she has to answer...," Sachdeva said.

"If they (AAP) do not take any action within 15 days, we have both options of civil and criminal defamation. We will decide," Advocate Satya Ranjan Swain said.

The notice sent by Kapoor stated that on April 2, 2024 Atishi held a press conference in which she claimed that she was approached by the BJP to join the party.

The notice stated that Atishi deliberately and with malicious intent made statements that were not only "false, scandalous, concocted and illusionary", but "defamatory," to harm not only the reputation of the BJP but also that of its members.

"In the entire speech, she neither revealed specific information about the source of information nor you have given any details qua the act of BJP the act of BJP. Devoid of any specifities your statement is an intentional endeavor to reflect your own imagination and apprehension," stated the legal notice.

The notice asked Atishi to immediately withdraw the said speech and telecast your apology prominently in television and social media.

Earlier on Tuesday, Atishi alleged that she was approached by the Bharatiya Janata Party to join them or else she would be arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement in the coming days.

While addressing a press conference here, the AAP leader said, "The BJP, through one of my close aides, approached me to join their party to save my political career, and if I do not join the BJP, then in the coming month, I will be arrested by the ED."

