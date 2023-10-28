Qatar shocker

IN a major embarrassment for India, eight former Indian Navy personnel have been sentenced to death by a court in Qatar after being found guilty of spying, reportedly on behalf of Israel. ‘Deeply shocked’ by the verdict, the Ministry of External Affairs has said that it is exploring all legal options. A veil of secrecy surrounds the case, with neither the Qatari authorities nor New Delhi having made the charges against the Indian nationals public. The ex-servicemen, who worked with a private company, Al Dahra, were arrested in August last year in a case of alleged espionage. The firm had been offering consultancy services to the Qatari Government regarding the acquisition of submarines.

The worrisome development comes amid the raging war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Qatar, which has a history of hosting Hamas’ top leaders and funding the terror group, is an important stakeholder. Doha is projecting itself as a mediator for negotiating the release of Israeli hostages and facilitating the supply of humanitarian aid to Gaza’s civilians. Israeli National Security Adviser Tzachi Hanegbi acknowledged earlier this week that Qatar’s diplomatic efforts were ‘crucial at this time’. India needs to tread cautiously in view of its friendly relations with both Qatar and Israel, besides the complexities of Israel-Qatar ties. The fact that around 8,00,000 Indians live and work in Qatar, one of the world’s richest nations, makes the diplomatic challenge even more formidable for New Delhi.

India is already facing the West’s hostility and pressure in the wake of Canada’s allegations about the involvement of Indian government agents in the killing of designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Such controversies can be detrimental to India’s image in the global arena. The Qatar case needs deft handling. India’s priority should be to seek a re-trial in the interests of justice, failing which it should try for commutation of the death penalty.

#Indian Navy #Israel