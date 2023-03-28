Allu Arjun 'feels blessed' as he completes 20 years in film industry, writes gratitude note

ANI
Mumbai, March 28
Actor Allu Arjun, on Tuesday, penned down a heartfelt note on social media as he completed 20 years in the entertainment industry.
Taking to Instagram, Allu wrote, "Today, I complete 20 years in the film industry. I am extremely blessed & have been showered with love. I am grateful to all my people from the industry. I am what I am because of the love of the audience, admirers and fans. Gratitude forever."
View this post on Instagram
Allu marked his acting debut with the Telugu romantic drama film 'Gangotri' which also starred Aditi Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.
Post that, the actor delivered some outstanding performances in films like 'Arya 2', 'Vedam', 'Julayi', 'Sarrainodu', 'Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo', 'Pushpa: The Rise' and many more.
Soon after the actor dropped the post, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.
Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu wrote, "there's going to be fireworks soon!!" Rakul Preet Singh wrote, "Fav fav fav."
Singer Shreya Ghoshal wrote, "Congratulations to you! What a journey." Cricketer David Warner wrote, "Well done mate." Armaan Malik commented, "Congrats anna more power to you! Thaggedele." Meanwhile, Allu Arjun will be next seen in 'Pushpa: The Rule' along with actor Rashmika Mandanna.
'Pushpa: The Rise', an action entertainer directed by Sukumar, was released in theatres on December 17, 2021. The film, which stars Allu Arjun in the lead role, was widely praised. Fahadh Faasil was part of the film.
The film was declared a blockbuster hit at the box office, and now Allu's fans are eagerly waiting for the film's second instalment 'Pushpa: The Rule'. The official release date of the film is still awaited.
Apart from that, he also has director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next film in his kitty.
