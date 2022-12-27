 As Salman Khan turns 57, here's what sets apart Bollywood's 'Bhaijaan' from his contemporaries : The Tribune India

Salman is all about swag and millions of viewers seem to just love it.

Salman Khan. ANI



New Delhi, December 27

You may love him or hate him but Bollywood megastar Salman Khan, who turned 57 on Tuesday, can't  simply be ignored as he is a man of all seasons and a mammoth success at the box office despite all his controversies.

To connect with his fans better, like a true star, he manages to please them every now and then. He is considered among the biggest names in the Indian film industry as his charisma is more than enough to pull audiences into cinemas.

No actor of his generation has the same fan following. Even at this age, he can make girls drool over him and boys pump iron to get his enviable six-pack.

Such is the following enjoyed by the star when he flexes his bulging muscles on the silver screen, fans are ready to let logic take a backseat. So, what makes Salman different from his contemporaries?

Salman's wide appeal is his USP, and he makes the most of it, thus a movie is often certain to be a smash when his name is associated with the project. The euphoria generated by the actor's macho image has placed him ahead of all the other actors in town.

Salman is truly a trendsetter. The action-induced spectacles, audience-friendly wisecracks, dancey tracks, slick camerawork and above all, superhero-style fireworks have all come to be associated over the years with the Sallu formula. Basically, Salman is all about swag and millions of viewers seem to just love it.

What also worked exceptionally well for Salman were the one-liners like 'Dil mein aata hoon samajh mein nahin', 'Ek baar jo maine commitment kar di', 'Mujh par ek ehsaan karna ki mujh par koi ehsaan na karna', amongst a slew of others.

Apart from his onscreen persona, Salman is also an out and out family man. From years now the family has been staying together at the Galaxy apartment. We often see all of them going for family dinners and at several events. Also, Salman doesn't only love his mother but he pampers his stepmom, Helen too.

Further, everybody is aware of Salman's foundation Being Human. He is probably one of the only stars to start a foundation for the kids and the poor.

Almost all of Salman's films have entered the 100 crore club and some even entered the 300 crore club. And just like on the big screen, his movies have worked on the small screen too.

With films like 'Tiger 3' along with the 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' sequel already in place, here's wishing many more years of unending success to one of the biggest commercial action stars that the Indian film industry has ever witnessed since its inception.

