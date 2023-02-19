Bhaweeka Chaudhary on shooting with a prosthetic baby bump

Zee TV recently launched a new show titled Maitree. It focuses on the exciting yet dramatic journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and her soul sister, Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary). In the upcoming episodes, viewers will witness that Nandini will get married to Ashish (Namish Taneja) and soon after become pregnant. To give authenticity to the scene, Bhaweeka is shooting with a prosthetic baby bump. Regardless of the discomfort, the actress has been pulling off every scene effortlessly.

Bhaweeka shares, “To be honest, it is not very comfortable to shoot with a prosthetic baby bump because it takes a lot of time to fix the bump and it can only be removed with someone’s help. In fact, this is the first time I am playing the role of a pregnant woman. So, I wasn’t really sure how I would feel or look with it. But, doing such meaningful scenes is really helping me get into the skin of my character. It’s altogether a very unique experience and I can only wonder how it feels in real life.”