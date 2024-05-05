Bringing humour with filmy tadka

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved comedy show Madness Machayenge – India Ko Hasayenge celebrated Indian cinema with its ‘Bollywood Meri Jaan’ special, with ace comedian Mubeen Saudagar joining the seasoned comedians. With each act, the comedians paid tribute to iconic Bollywood movies in the form of hilarious spoofs!

Giving a humorous twist to the iconic movie, Bahubali, comedians Hemangi Kavi, Kushal Badrike, Gaurav More and Inder Sahini will infuse a series of comical dialogues as Rajmata, Katappa, Kalkay and Baahu respectively. Their act was so high on the laugh-o-meter that Madness Ki Malkin Huma Qureshi couldn’t help but say, “This was a power-packed performance!”

Presenting a gag titled Bhool Bhulaiyaa, the uproarious trio — Gaurav Dubey, Mubeen Saudagar and Gaurav More — will enact the roles of Manjulika, Akshay Kumar, and Rajpal Yadav respectively. Gaurav More and Mubeen Saudagar brought a fresh perspective to this classic tale.

