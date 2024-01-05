Amazon miniTV unveiled the trailer of upcoming series, Mera Bhai, which is filled with a gamut of emotions. Exploring new dimensions of love and highlighting the power of a brotherly bond, it will take the audience on an emotionally charged journey, with two polar opposite brothers who find strength in each other. Starring Badri Chavan and Chinmay Chandraunshuh in the lead roles, the five-episode series is produced by The Screen Patti and will stream from today.

Badri Chavan, who plays the role of the responsible elder brother, shared his thoughts, “Having a sibling is a blessing. Mera Bhai explores the journey of two siblings as they tackle the ups and downs of life in a relatable manner. While they constantly make fun of each other, indulge in ribbing, fights, and disagreements, they are always there for each other in the hour of need. Over the course of five episodes, the viewers will see the evolution of these two brothers as well as their bond with each other.”

Chinmay added, “Siblings are one’s biggest supporters and best friends, who love and tolerate each other at the same time. Mera Bhai is one such relatable story, which highlights how two polar opposite siblings bring balance to each other’s lives. I play the role of the younger brother, Sittu, in the series. He is carefree, outgoing, mischievous, and in the curiosity-filled stage of teenage, stark opposite from his mature and disciplined brother, Bittu. I hope that viewers will love the bond of Bittu and Sittu.”

